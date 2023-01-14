Abdulsalami Abubakar, Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others for book presentation on security, economy





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, Emir of Kaura Namoda; Major Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad (Rtd); billionaire global Brand Leader and Entrepreneur, Ramesh Shantilal Kasangra; billionaire and philanthropist, Arthur Eze, and Chief Obi Cubana, and other prominent personalities are set to attend a book launch “Nucleus of Human Entrepreneurship and Economic Security.”

The launch which x-ray’s the ‘Chief Dr. Best man Paul Anekwe model’ and billed for January 17, 2023, in Abuja will also pull aspirants for the 2023 presidential elections: Peter Obi of the Labour party, LP; People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar; the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, distinguished dignitaries like all past Heads of State of Nigeria; the Oba of Lagos amongst others would grace the book presentation.

Others include: Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Obateru, Chairman and Founder, OBAT OIL; the Etsu Nupe, Ona Of Abaji; and the Group…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper