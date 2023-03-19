



By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won his re-election bid.

Ogundoyin represents Ibarapa East state constituency at the state house of assembly.

He polled 10,039 to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate who polled 7,111 and other candidates.

Ogundoyin will be returning to the state assembly as a third time member.

The post Oyo speaker, Ogundoyin wins re-election bid appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper