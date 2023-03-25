NASENI begins $325.8m solar cells plant project





The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna yesterday said the agency has embarked on a $325,860,690 Solar Cells Production Plant to make power cheaper and affordable.

He said the plant is a game changer in the nation’s energy sector.

He said although the agreement for the production plant was initially signed in July 2013, the intervention of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the project take off.

He said the agency’s goal was to use science, technology, innovation, and engineering to advance local content interventions in power sector reforms.

Haruna said this in an address at the foundation laying for NASENI Solar Cells Production Plant in Gora, Nasarawa State.

He said the commencement of the plant signalled the implementation of one of the three projects contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NASENI and the China Great Wall…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper