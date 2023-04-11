Peak Milk parent company apologises to CAN for offensive Good Friday post





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

IN a stunning turn of events, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, the makers of Peak Milk, have issued a public apology to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) following a controversial social media post that was deemed disrespectful to the Christian faith.

The apology, which was addressed to the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, was written by Ore Famurewa, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs) on behalf of the company. The letter, titled ‘APOLOGY FOR THE GOOD FRIDAY SOCIAL MEDIA POST BY THE PEAK BRAND’, was dated 10th April, 2023.

The controversial post, which was shared on the official social media handles of the Peak brand on Good Friday, had caused a major uproar amongst Nigerians, particularly Christians who felt that the post was not only disrespectful to their faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

In the apology letter, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC acknowledged the harm…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper