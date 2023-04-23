Man Utd will stop Man City’s treble bid – Ten Hag





Erik ten Hag vowed Manchester United would “give everything” to prevent Manchester City from matching his club’s treasured treble after they beat Brighton to set up an FA Cup final against their fierce rivals.

United won 7-6 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday after the game finished goalless, with defender Victor Lindelof scoring the decisive spot-kick.

It went some way to banishing the agony of their shocking Europa League performance in midweek, when they lost 3-0 to Sevilla in the quarter-finals to lose 5-2 on aggregate.

But they will have to find more of a cutting edge in the FA Cup final on June 3 if they are to beat Pep Guardiola’s City, who are targeting the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

City are favourites to win all three of the trophies this season after moving up through the gears in recent weeks.

United were on course for three trophies of their own before Thursday’s blowout in Spain, but they are still chasing a domestic double…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper