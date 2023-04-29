We’re committed to seamless transition, Ganduje tells NNPP





By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that his administration is committed to ensuring peaceful and seamless transition to the incoming government .

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, siad this while responding to allegations by the Gubernatorial Transition Committee, GTC, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, that governor Ganduje is undermining the transition process.

He said the main transition committee and the various sub-committees are working towards smooth handing over of power in the state.

“The main transition committee and the various sub-committees at the levels of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are working tirelessly and have made substantial progress towards preparing handing over notes to the incoming administration.

“While the transition committee by the outgoing government prepares final handing over report, the committee by the incoming administration will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper