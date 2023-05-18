10th Senate: Akpabio woos LP, NNPP, confirms Tinubu met Kwankwaso





Senate presidential candidate, Godswill Akpabio and his team have taken their campaign to the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Akpabio and his campaign team met the two opposition parties, alongside his running mate, Barau Jibril, barely 24 hours after meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the National Working Committee of the NNPP led by its acting national chairman, Abba-Kawu Ali, Akpabio said that his team, called the Stability Group, was determined to secure the support of leadership of the oppostion parties ahead of the June 13, 2023, Inauguration of the National Assembly.

He said, “Membership of the Stability Group cuts across party lines, and we are doing extensive consultations. We have never had a situation where we had 8 political parties like we are going to have in the 10th National Assembly.”

Akpabio also confirmed that the President-elect met with the presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper