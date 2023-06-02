Lagos lawmaker urges Nigerians to endure pains of subsidy removal 





Mr Victor Akande, a Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing APC-Ojo I, has urged Nigerians to endure the pains of the recent announcement of subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

Akande made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN reports that Tinubu on May 29, 2023, announced the removal of subsidy during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Following the announcement to discontinue petroleum subsidy, petrol pump prices immediately skyrocketed to over N700 from N195 per litre.

Akande, also the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, noted that there were lots of benefits that Nigerians would enjoy with the removal of subsidy after few months of the pains.

He said: “The removal of subsidy will look like a disaster and pain to us at the moment but tomorrow we shall all enjoy the benefits it will bring to us.

“Truly, the price has gone up but by the time things start to stabilise,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper