10th House: Who is Afraid of Tajudeen Abbas?





By Imran Abdullahi

Since the adoption of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the member representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State as the speakership candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 10th House, there has been campaign of calumny and outright lies against his person and those that back him.

Tajudeen Abbas, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), has made his mark as a silent achiever and a lawmaker par excellence.

Tajudeen Abbas comes from the Zazzau Emirate. In fact, he is a prince from the emirate and holds the tradional title of the Iyan Zazzau. Based on the tradition, he is in line of succession to become the Emir of Zazzau. He had a distinguished career in both public and private sectors before coming to the House.

The Zazzau prince had been a primary school teacher and later became a polytechnic and university lecturer. He was the pioneer…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper