Afenifere: Moves to reconcile Adebanjo, Fasoranti underway — Gov Makinde





•I’ve no issue with Fasoranti —Adebanjo

•Warns Makinde not to interfere

By Dapo Akinrefon & Adeola Badru, IBADAN

SOME leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, disclosed that there are moves to reconcile the National Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and his predecessor, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who attended the meeting, told journalists, after the closed-door engagement, that the meeting centred around reconciling the two Afenifere leaders.

While details of the closed-door meeting were not disclosed to journalists, it was gathered that it centred around the unity of the Yoruba nation and Afenifere as an organization.

Appealing to the two warring leaders to sheath their swords, Makinde noted that politics had come and gone and the unity of the Yoruba race should be paramount to every concerned leader of the organization.

Both Afenifere leaders supported different candidates during the 2023 presidential…





