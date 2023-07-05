N1,000 Proof of Ownership Certificates on vehicles, double taxation – Lagos Lawyer





A Lagos based Lawyer, Mr Francis Ogunbowale, on Wednesday, described the newly announced N1,000 Proof of Ownership Certificates on Vehicles, as being double taxation.

Ogunbowale a member of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), spoke in reaction to the recent announcement of N1,000 annual Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC) verification of vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation had on June 27, disclosed at a press conference, that the state had begun implementation of payment of N1,000 annual POC verification of vehicles.

Among other reasons,, government had said that the policy would enhance transparency, security and accountability within the transportation network;

It said that the policy would streamline and enhance the process of vehicle ownership verification; and serve as official documentation for the legal owners of vehicles;

Ogunbowale, in his…





