I never snubbed 2baba in London club — Mikel Obi





By Efosa Taiwo

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has finally broken silence on his rumoured rift with singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba.

Recall there had been a long-standing narrative that the former Chelsea star snubbed 2baba sometime in 2006 at a club in London after which the veteran singer released his 2010 hit track “Only Me”

The widespread claim then was that the song was 2baba’s way of hitting out at Obi for his impudence.

2Baba, however, debunked the speculation in an interview with Brila FM, saying he and Mikel were in good terms.

He said that such an incident never took place and that the song was not a diss track.

“At the time I did the song, Mikel had issues with his inability to show up for certain Super Eagles games.

“Then some very good rumour monger picked a line from my song as regards patriotism towards representing the National football team and ran with the story of a rift between us.

I spoke with Mikel on the phone and we had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper