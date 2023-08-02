Ebonyi NLC protests FG’s subsidy removal





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Trade Union Congress in Ebonyi State, Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against Federal Government’s subsidy policy.

The subsidy removal has led to increment in the cost of transportation and high cost of living in the country.

The Unions were led by their leaders including Comrade Egwu Oguguo, Samson Nwafor, Ikechukwu Nwafor and others.

The unions converged on Abakaliki Township stadium where they took off for the march against the federal government subsidy policy.

Security agencies were guarding the unions during the peaceful protest.

However, the protest recorded a low turnout by members of the unions.

Addressing the unions before the protest took off, the Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Egwu Oguguo said “We say no to excess hikes in fuel subsidy that has skyrocketed the cost…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper