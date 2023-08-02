Ministerial list: Tinubu appoints 19 additional ministerial nominees [See full list]





President Bola Tinubu, has appointed an additional ministerial nominees in a list forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Senate President Godwill Akpabio announced the names of the second batch of the President’s ministerial nominees during the ministerial screening on Wednesday.

The former Speaker, House of Representatives and the Chief of staff to Tinubu, Femi Gbajiabiamila had, earlier on Wednesday, submitted the remaining list of ministerial nominees to the Senate.

The list is a completion of the remaining eleven states that have not been alloted a ministerial slot.

1. AHMED TIJJANI

2. BOSUN TIJJANI

3. DR MARYAM SHETTI

4. ISHAK SALAKO

5. TUNJI ALAUSA

6. TANKO SUNUNU

7. ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA

8. ATIKU BAGUDU

9. BELLO MATAWALLE

10. IBRAHIM GEIDAM

11. SIMON BAKO LALONG

12. LOLA…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper