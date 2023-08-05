Royal Family keeps mum on Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday





Meghan Markle celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, but has to receive well wishes from the royal family on social media.

According to a report in Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her special day by going to see the “Barbie” movie with some friends, sans husband Prince Harry.

While Meghan received birthday wishes from her friends and fans on social media, Harry’s family noticeably opted to remain mum on Aug 4.

For her 41st birthday last year, the royals, including Prince William and Princess Kate, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla, all publicly shared birthday messages for Meghan on social media.

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” read a tweet from the official account for the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022 alongside a snap of the mom of two.

Meanwhile, The Clarence House account — an account that was used for Charles and Camilla prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II — tweeted out…





