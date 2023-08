Former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that the emergence of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Sen. Ajibola Basiru as new National Chairman and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a path to stable polity.

The post Ganduje/Basiru’s leadership, APC’s path to stable polity – Omo-Agege appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper