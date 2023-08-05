Election tribunal: Jarigbe defends victory with 1,531 exhibits, 33 witnesses, INEC result CTC

Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, representing Cross River North senatorial district, has tendered 1,531 exhibits and presented 33 witnesses to defend his electoral victory at the Saturday, February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Jarigbe, represented by his legal team headed by Mba Ukweni, SAN, also tendered authenticated Certified True Copies, CTCs, of INEC Result Viewing Portal, IREV, and hard copies of forms EC8A1 (Result sheets) to further defend the mandate given to his client at the just concluded general elections.

The Cross River state’s National Assembly Election Petition with Suit No. EPT/CR/SEN/02/2023 is headed by Justice M. A. Sambo as the…