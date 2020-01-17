Celine Dion’s Mother, Therese Tanguay Dion Dies At 92Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Therese Tanguay Dion, mother of Canadian singer Celine Dion has died at the age of 92 following months of battling health issues.

According to Radio-Canada, Tanguay Dion died Thursday night, surrounded by her family.

Last year, Therese’s eldest child, Claudette Dion, revealed that their mother had been dealing with significant health problems, including memory loss and vision and hearing impairment.

Tanguay Dion was a television host and philanthropist. Already well known in Quebec as a stage mother involved in her daughter’s career, she later launched her own line of food products, Pâtés de Maman Dion, and became host of a cooking show for TVA. She was also a sponsor of the Fondation Maman Dion, an educational foundation which provides school supplies, clothing and eyewear to underprivileged children.

Tanguay Dion who was popularly known in Canada as Maman Dion was the mother of 14 children, two of whom had careers…