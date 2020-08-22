US suspends military aid to Mali after coupWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Colonel Malick Diaw (C), vice-president of the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People) gestures to a crowd of supporters as he arrives escorted by Malian soldiers at the Independence square in Bamako, on August 21, 2020. – Opposition supporters flooded into Bamako’s central square on August 21 to celebrate the military overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which their leaders hailed as the “victory of the Malian people”. Thousands gathered in the capital’s Independence Square, the birthplace of a months-long protest movement, many of them draped in Mali’s national flag and blasting on vuvuzela horns. (Photo by Malik KONATE / AFP)

The United States on Friday suspended military aid to Mali after a group of rebel military officers seized power and placed the West African country’s president under arrest.

There will be “no further training or support of the Mali armed forces — we have halted everything until we can clarify the situation,”…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

