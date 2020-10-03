Israel Adesanya ‘at war’ with Jon JonesSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Denies Ever Taken Steroids

Israel Adesanya’s online war of words with Jon Jones escalated once more with the middleweight champion telling ‘Bones’ his mother would be disappointed in him.

Jones, who was previously guilty of a hit-and-run felony involving a pregnant woman in 2015 and has had a number of other run-ins with the authorities, struck back with a stream of messages.

Adesanya had written: ‘My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become.’

Jones’s mother Camille died in 2017 after a long battle with diabetes and he responded by assuring Adesanya that she would be proud of him.

He wrote: “Sitting with tens of millions of dollars, children on fire about Jesus Christ, one of the greatest martial artist and world history. Sure my mom is disappointed, why you mad bro?

“My mother was an amazing…