EFCC arraigns Army captain, others over alleged land fraud | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office, has arraigned one Prince Adeniran Owen Alao, a retired Army Captain, and four others for alleged land fraud before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Alao, who is also the Baale of Megida Town, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos, is facing trial alongside, Kolusade Oluwafemi, Quadro Lookman and Atinuse Albert, Owerser Nigeria Limited on a four-count charge bordering on stealing, offering gratification to a public official, corruption and abuse of office by a public official.

One of the counts reads: “ That you, Prince Adeniran Owen Alao, Owerser Nigeria Limited, Kolusade Oluwafemi, Quadro Lookman, Atinuse Albert, sometime in 2014, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonesty stole One Hundred and One acres of land at P&T, Ipaja, Akinyele, Lagos, property of the Federal Government”

Another count reads: “That you, Prince Adeniran Owen Alao, sometime in 2014,…