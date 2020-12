“Jowo” crooner Davido has taken to social media to hint that he may quit music soon. The multiple award-winning singer made the announcement on his Twitter page. He wrote: “I go leave this music for una.” This is coming on the heels of his alleged fight with fellow Nigerian singer Burna Boy a.k.a African Giant. […]

The post Davido Hints He Might Quit Music Following Alleged Fight With Burna Boy appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper