Ex-speaker, Dogara buries father-in-law in Bauchi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Yakubu Dogara, former speaker, House of Representatives, on Saturday, buried his father-in-law, Mr Stephen Gonto, in Mwari, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gonto, father of Dogara’s wife, Gimbiya, was a retired Master Warrant Officer in the Nigerian Army, born on June 20, 1942, and died on Dec. 25.

In his tribute at the burial service, Dogara described his father in-law as a brave man with the face and heart of a soldier tempered by military training, adding that the late Gonto was a man who had sowed noble and fruitful seeds during his life time, praying fervently for his soul to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“I received the news of my father-in law’s demise with sadness and pain. He fought wars, but displayed love and worked for peace, as if everything depended on it.

“Very uncompromising, but a forger of consensus on so many fronts, firm as a rock, but very loving and caring.

“No doubt our hearts…