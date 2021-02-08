Biden minimum wage hike plan would have mixed results: study | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden prepares to sign executive orders on affordable healthcare in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 28, 2021. – A group of 10 Republican senators have written President Joe Biden to propose an alternative to his massive Covid-19 relief plan, arguing that their approach could garner the bipartisan support he has said he seeks.<br />Senator Susan Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine, said on Twitter that she had joined the group, which asked the president in a letter on January 29, 2021 for a meeting to discuss their plan. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
US President Joe Biden’s proposed minimum wage increase would cut 1.4 million jobs but lift 900,000 people out of poverty, according to a study released Monday.
The proposal also would boost wages for another 27 million workers, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office, that showed the overall increase in earnings outweighs those lost…
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.AcceptRejectRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.