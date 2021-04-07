WAEC may postpone May/June examinations in NigeriaNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday announced that it might postpone the 2021 exam West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria.

WAEC’s head of the Nigeria national office Patrick Areghan said the coronavirus pandemic distorted the academic calendar so much that there is no guaranty the annual terminal examinations will be held on schedule.

“It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year,” Areghan said. “A convenient International Timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released.”

Areghan said all stakeholders have been requested to keep their fingers crossed until they hear from WAEC on whether the exams will hold.

The Nigerian WAEC head disclosed that there was no reported case of any invigilator, supervisor, WAEC staff or any examination functionary that were infected with the coronavirus disease.

Announcing the 2020 private WAEC results, Areghan said a total of…