We’re ready to help you, Buhari tells new Chadian leader | The Guardian Nigeria News



President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s readiness to assist the Republic of Chad to stabilise and return to constitutional order, asking the country’s new leader to seek help without hesitation.

“We are bound together by culture and geography, and we will help in all ways we can,” President Buhari said.

The President spoke yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while hosting Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby Itno, the President, Transitional Military Council of Chad.

Marshal Idris Deby Itno, former President of the country, had died in battle last month while leading troops to confront insurgents, who had come in through Libya.

The country set up the transitional council headed by the son of the deceased, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months.

Buhari stated that, “Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, and we will continue the collaboration.”

The President said the late Marshal Itno “was a…