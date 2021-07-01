WHO sounds alarm over Euro 2020 as Covid cases soar — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The World Health Organization (WHO) called Thursday for better monitoring of Euro 2020 football matches as Covid infections climb again in Europe, fuelled by the deadly Delta variant that is racing around the globe.

Hundreds of cases have been detected among spectators attending Euro games across the continent, with carriers of the Delta strain detected in Copenhagen, and infected Scots and Finns returning from London and Saint Petersburg respectively.

In a bid to boost protection, European football’s governing body UEFA has cancelled all tickets sold to UK residents for England’s quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome this weekend.

Russia posted record virus deaths for the third day running on Thursday, while in Britain — where a Euro…