Fusi Hype Showcases Afrobeats To The World in New Playlist | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian music influencer, Azeez Fusigboye, also known as Fusi Hype, has unveiled a new specially curated playlist dubbed, Canada Vibes Playlist, lending his efforts to the Afrobeats to the world movement.

Hype, who says that his “mission is to promote and export African culture internationally” showcases a fine blend of stellar African artistes dominating the Canadian music scene.

The playlist, which is also in partnership with Digi Millennials, includes 18 songs from award-winning acts such as Tome, TOBi, Dice Ailes, Zenesoul, Zahara, Sade Awele, Bolu Ajibade, among others.

The playlist gives a very refreshing vibe while making a bold imprint in the global musicdom about Africa’s talented musical frontliners.

“These emerging artistes continue to hone their craft as they now push past traditional genre boundaries, aiming for pop, hip-hop, R&B, and dance charts. They are undeniably becoming a force to be reckoned with, not just in Canada, but internationally as well….