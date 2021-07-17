Monkeypox alert highlights need for increased disease surveillance — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Professor of Virology, Oyewale Tomori, says COVID-19 is diverting the country’s need to increase surveillance on other diseases of public health concerns.

According to him, increased disease surveillance across board has become urgently necessary as the Texas U.S. health authorities detect a monkeypox case traceable to Nigeria.

Tomori, a leading virologist who helped spearhead Nigeria’s efforts to kick polio out of the country, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

NAN reports that U.S. health authorities recently diagnosed a resident who had spent some time in Nigeria of monkeypox, stating that it is the first reported case of monkey pox in the U.S.

The U.S. Centre for Disease and Control (CDC) said the traveller left Lagos, Nigeria on July 8, 2021 and arrived Atlanta, U.S. on…