Four Ways To Look More Modish | The Guardian Nigeria News

Looking more stylish isn’t about wearing the latest trends or the most expensive clothes. It can be as easy as throwing on a pair of shades, wearing your shirt loosely or adding more layers to your accessories.

A key to being stylish is confidence.

So we have gathered some tips for you to look stylish without trying too hard. Here are four ways to keep the compliments rolling.

1.Colour Coordinate

Pairing colours can either make or break your outfit. So it’s only normal to feel uneasy when trying out new tones. But, that doesn’t mean you should not experiment. Some popular colour options are green and yellow, pale blue and pink, orange and blue, the list goes on. Then you can pull your look together with makeup and accessories.

2.Play with textures

Mix and match a bunch of different fabrics in one look – knitwear, suede, animal print, leather, silk for a…