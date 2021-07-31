Saraki honoured our invitation, not arrested, says EFCC





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied arresting immediate past president of the Senate, Bukola Sarak over allegations of fraud and money laundering. EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said contrary to reports, the former governor of Kwara simply honoured the invitation of the commission, adding that he was not arrested. “It is true he […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper