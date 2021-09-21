El-Rufai backs cattle ranching, silent on VAT saga





Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state says ranching remains the recipe for the recurring problem of conflict between farmers and herders in the country. The governor, who spoke to reporters at the national secretariat of the All progressive congress (APC) in Abuja, argued that the measure remains the most sustainable means to boost livestock […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper