Osinbajo still in race for 2023 presidency, group insists | The Guardian Nigeria News

Contrary to speculations in certain quarters, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is very much in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the Dr. Aliyu Kurfi-led Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has restated.

In a statement yesterday, the group described those behind the report as citizens who meant no well for Nigeria.

Kurfi said as concerned stakeholders, PCG would not be drawn into “needless conflicts with others who wish to contest or back other candidates for the 2023 presidential elections.”

He maintained that Osinbajo’s “strong focus on his responsibilities, along with a decidedly non-desperate disposition towards the 2023 presidential race has further energised his support base nationwide.”