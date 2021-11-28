Suspected kidnappers ambush, shoot Kogi commissioner, kidnap others







The Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Adewale Omofaiye, on Sunday escaped being kidnapped but was shot on the leg by suspected kidnappers. The incident happened between Ikoyi and Iyara in Kogi State at about 5pm on Sunday evening Omofaiye was on his way to Lokoja when the suspected kidnappers opened fire on his vehicle and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper