Ambassador Leonard honours varian and other stakeholders working to improve cancer healthcare in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard has highlighted the U.S. government’s commitment as well as Varian’s efforts to significantly improving public health outcomes in Nigeria.

Delivering remarks at a reception in honour of Varian and attended by members of the Nigeria’s oncology community, Ambassador Leonard noted that the United States continues to lead the world in medical research, innovation and technology, providing solutions to tackle the scourge of cancer through medical devices developed by American companies.

Ambassador Leonard commended the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority-Lagos University Cancer Centre (NLCC) and the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre (MRCC) for sharing in the vision of improved cancer care in Nigeria and investing in cancer diagnosis and treatment facilities equipped with the latest technologies designed and manufactured by Varian.

“Investment in lifesaving cancer diagnostic and treatment machines will improve outcomes for…