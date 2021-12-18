Army debunks social media report of torture of man to death | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army says reports in social media alleging that troops tortured one Christian Ehima to death in Edo are false and misleading.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, denied the allegation in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu stated that the Nigerian army as a professional force had utmost respect for the sanctity of human life and zero tolerance for infringement on the rights of citizens.

According to him, while the Nigerian army sympathises with Ehima’s family over the unfortunate incident, it is instructive to put the records in proper perspective, contrary to the misgivings peddled in the social media.

He said that incontrovertible evidence indicated that Ehima wandered into a military checkpoint at Igbanke in Benin on Dec. 10 without his clothes on, and was halted by soldiers on duty.

Nwachukwu explained that Ehima was interrogated but could not say anything meaningful on where he was coming from or heading to, adding that…