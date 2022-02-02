South South raises bar for PDP presidential aspirants | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Clark warns Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal of threatening nation’s survival

• Region will not be underestimated, to make bold statement soon, Wike vows

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, faulted the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, arguing that the development constitutes a threat to survival of the country.

In a statement, Clark also expressed dismay that former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State are also angling for the presidency ahead of the 2023 poll.

He said it beats his imagination that the aforementioned persons, who opposed former President Goodluck Jonathan for contesting the presidential elections in the 2015 poll because they felt it was the turn of the North, are now seeking to run under the PDP in 2023.

He said: “They are already campaigning through the length and breadth of the country, even after a Northerner will be having a straight eight years by May, 2023. Is…