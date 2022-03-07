Tangerine Pensions Limited and apt pension funds managers limited announce merger







Following receipt of all regulatory approvals and court sanctions, Tangerine Pensions Limited and APT Pension Funds Managers Limited, two of Nigeria’s leading pension fund administrators, have announced the completion of the legal process for the merger of the two companies. With the completion of the merger process, the combined entity will be known as Tangerine APT Pensions Limited.

