Amaechi declares to contest for president







Nigeria’s transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi Saturday declared his intention to contest for president in 2023. “I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President,” Amaechi said at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Rivers State. His declaration was witnessed by All Progressives Congress bigwigs including former national […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper