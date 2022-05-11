Atos and inwi support Umnia Bank in the transformation of its information system | The Guardian Nigeria News

RABAT, Morocco, 11 May 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Atos and inwi announced that they are supporting Umnia Bank, Morocco’s leading participatory bank, as part of the outsourcing programme for its information system, a key step in the development of its IT infrastructure.

In this context, the partnership between Atos and inwi for Umnia Bank covers several aspects, in particular the supply and management of cloud infrastructures in two geographies, outsourcing of the bank’s information system, management of the user base, security and the management of internet access points, as well as the secure infrastructure of the telecom network.

“This major project is in line with our commitment to provide Moroccan companies with cutting-edge digital and connectivity solutions with high added value. Achieving this in partnership with Atos, the leader in IT services in Morocco, confirms the strong commitment to support Umnia Bank in its ambitious digital transformation…