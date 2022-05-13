Davido Releases 'Stand Strong' Featuring The Samples Choir





Davido has released his highly anticipated single Stand Strong, the first track off his forthcoming album. OBO featured The Samples Choir, the group behind Kanye West’s Sunday Service movement, on his new track. The Pheelz produced single is a lot different from the fast dance tempo sounds the Fall crooner has come to be known for. On Wednesday, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper