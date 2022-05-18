Taylor Swift Receives Honorary Degree From New York University







Taylor Swift on Wednesday received an honorary degree from New York University. The singer received a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and delivered the commencement speech to the 2022 graduates at the Yankee Stadium. NYU awarded the Red singer the degree after Rolling Stone magazine writer Brittany Spanos gave a course on Swift’s musical legacy. The […]

