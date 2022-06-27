‘Credible, stable capital market essential for sustainable economic growth’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

For a country to rank high in the global economy, serious attention must be given to the development of a credible and stable capital market.

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, stated this at the First Nigeria Employers Summit organised by the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association. He said credibility and stability are not guaranteed by market mechanisms alone, but also with appropriate regulation.

The SEC boss said the commission brings significant regulations to the capital market and has, over the years, continued to put in place clear and consistent regulatory frameworks to reduce regulatory and operational impediments and engender smooth functioning of the market.

“As the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market, the SEC has executed several initiatives to build a collaborative regulatory environment for enterprise competitiveness, job creation and national development.

“Through its 10-year Capital Market Master Plan…