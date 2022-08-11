Lagos Leather Hub at 65% completion – Sanwo-Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said work on the state’s Leather Hub has reached 65 per cent completion.

Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing newsmen at the inspection of the hub at Matori Industrial Area of the state.

He said the contractor remained committed to the December deadline for the completion of the hub which he said, would have about 42 lock-up shops, where finished leather goods would be traded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the tannery project was conceived by the Sanwo-Olu administration in 2020 for the production of leather products, such as shoes, belts, bags and upholsteries.

The facility would also offer training opportunities for youths to learn skills in leather manufacturing and earn a living in the value chain.

”Our contractor has committed to the December deadline but we will give him one or two months grace, because we are expecting the equipment to be used for the leather production to start arriving…