Bold By Veuve Clicquot Launches The Bold Woman Awards In Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Nigeria
08 September 2022 |
11:01 am
This year, Veuve Clicquot is launching its globally renowned Bold Woman Award in Nigeria – the first and longest-running international award of its kind. This award is set to honour the impact of female leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.
1 of 10
Bold Woman Awards
Slide 2
Slide 3
Slide 4
Slide 5
This year, Veuve Clicquot is launching its globally renowned Bold Woman Award in Nigeria – the first and longest-running international award of its kind. This award is set to honour the impact of female…
Source: Guardian Newspaper