Experts urge insurance, pension operators to incentivise micro plans | The Guardian Nigeria News

Experts in the private sector of the economy have advised insurance and pension operators to provide essential incentives that would attract those in the informal sector to embrace micro insurance and micro pension plans in the country.

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Chinyere Almona, delivered a paper with the themed: “Onboarding MSMEs into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria,” at the 7th edition conference of the National Association of Insurance and Pension (NAIP), held in Lagos.

“Although the insurance and pension sectors have been doing a lot in driving the financial inclusion initiative of the Federal Government, there is a need to incentivise and encourage those in the informal sector,

The Nigerian Nano, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operators need to embrace micro-insurance and join the micro pension plan,” Dr Almona said.

While calling on underwriters and pension…