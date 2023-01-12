Bayern ‘obliged’ to sign goalkeeper in winter: Nagelsmann | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said on Thursday the club “have an obligation” to sign another goalkeeper in winter, due to the absence of first-choice stopper Manuel Neuer.

Speaking from Bayern’s winter training camp at the Qatar Aspire Academy in Doha, Nagelsmann spoke of the club’s “duty” to sign another keeper, with Neuer to miss most of 2023 with a broken leg.

Nagelsmann said he has been impressed with Neuer’s backup Sven Ulreich at training, but felt another ‘keeper was necessary.

“From my perspective, we have an obligation to sign another goalkeeper,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“(We need another keeper) regardless of whether he is the number one or the number two.

“After that, we have some very young players, who are talented, but to come into a game at this stage of the season having never played a minute of professional football, would be a difficult situation.”

Bayern sits four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table and will…