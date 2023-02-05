Gov. Ugwuanyi pledges to support inventor of battery-powered cooking stoves | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


26 Jan

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the Special Government Adhoc Committee on Enugu Rangers International Football Club to, forthwith, interact with players, technical crew, management and supporters of the club, including the state Ministry of Youth and Sports “to ensure immediate reversal of the situation, while taking necessary steps to ensure stability and improved performance.”

cf38e7b8 peter mbah

27 Jan

The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Chukwuka Utazi, has assured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah, of his peoples’ support in the forthcoming general elections.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR