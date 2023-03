World record holder and Adidas track athlete, Tobi Amusan has emerged the winner of the Silverbird TV 2022 Sports Personality of the Year. The world champion clinched the award at the 2022 Silverbird Man of The Year which held on Friday 3, 2023 at the Eko Hotel and suits, Lagos. Lanre Vigo, the co-founder of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper