UK defence minister would 'love' return of conscription





UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday he would “love” to see Britain emulate Finland and Sweden by bringing back military conscription. Britain scrapped national service for all young men in 1960, and occasional calls for its return have been confined to right-wing politicians and media. Wallace, a former army officer, was briefing reporters alongside […]

